YouTuber buys Hell, Michigan and renames it 'Gay Hell'

Hell, Michigan is a place for everyone.

And thanks to the new mayor, the new town name represents that.

YouTube comedian and rapper Elijah Daniel bought the town of Hell, MI for Pride Month and renamed it "Gay Hell" (Courtesy of Elijah Daniel)

“Gay Hell” that's the name temporary mayor and YouTube star Elijah Daniel is going with to celebrate Pride Month.

"Mr. Daniel called me, I met him about a year ago here and he did a little thing then, saying that he was the mayor of Hell and the proclamation was he was going to make it a gay town," said John Colone, owner and unofficial mayor of Hell, MI.

And Monday, Daniel, a Michigan native, followed through on his promise by turned Hell into Gay Hell.

He tweeted out responding to President Trump's ban on pride flags flying at the embassy’s, saying Pride flags will be the only ones allowed to fly in Gay Hell.

Colone says they've received a lot of calls and feedback over the announcement.

"I'm not ashamed of what we've done," said Colone. “I was quite surprised. We got a lot of positive and I was really ashamed, I guess, of some the folk the negative and the threats for doing this."

And he says the whole move is just a stunt.

"The idea was that he was going to buy hell, honestly folks it's a joke,” said Colone. “We agreed to talk to him that he could purchase it for an undisclosed amount of money for three days."

Margaret Sliney and her friends came from Ann Arbor when they stumbled across the news.

"We wanted to see it; we thought it was awesome,” said Sliney. “It's pride month so why not?"

She believes it's something special to be a part of.

"We wanted to celebrate it; we wanted to be a part of it,” said Sliney. “This is a small way for us to feel like we're doing something political meaningful."

The move to celebrate pride month is just temporary.

And Colone says Hell isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

"Unless he comes up with a lot of money,” said Colone. “I say hell, it's not for sale."

Yvonne Williams is the minister of Hell’s Chapel of Love. She said they’ve been seeing many new faces since the announcement.

“It's kind of nice to see it, you know everyone is welcome in hell and that's what we're all about,” said Williams.

Daniel's reign as mayor will last just 72 hours, but he's hoping it continues to give people of all different backgrounds a reason to come to Hell and smile.