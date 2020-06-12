Young people demand change during Flint Youth Protest

(06/12/20) - A group of young people filled downtown Flint Friday to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

The protesters covered multiple city blocks while marching from the Flint Farmers' Market to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office chanting "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace."

Before they marched, several young speakers, including Little Miss Flint (Mari Copeny), shared their feelings.

"When do I go from cute to being a threat? At what point is the color of

my skin seen as a weapon? Is it when I turn 13," the Flint activist said.

"Everybody matters, but black lives matter right now. We need to stop the murder of innocent black people, the murder of non-innocent black people, the murder of black people in general," said Eeshyia King.

King organized the protest along with fellow Carman-Ainsworth High School graduate Dresean Edmonds.

"We want to be the youth foundation that starts everything and make it so in the future we don't have to do this ever again. You know, we don't want to ever have to do this again," Edmonds said.

Several other youth volunteers, speakers and educators sounded off once the group made its way to the lawn of the sheriff's office.

The Flint Youth Protest has a website listing its mission and demands, one of which includes incorporating more black history into high school education.

"That's something we talked to a teacher about," King said. "We really want to get some type of course going to integrate black history into American history because they are the same."

The protest finished with an open mic session featuring international boxing star Claressa Shields.

Shields talked about the importance of athletes like herself continuing to speak up and show up for protests.

"I think that that's important and the more of us that do that, we can let our fans and our friends know -- because we have fans from all different cultures, not just black and white but from all different countries -- don't be afraid to stand with us because we're going to stand up for ourselves," Shields said.

"I want to thank everybody for being peaceful, for remembering the message, for remembering why we're here. We're here to support the Black Lives Matter movement. That's what we do. Black Lives Matter, and we need to make sure everybody around here knows that," King said.

