Young women inspired to dream big after U.S. women's soccer team wins World Cup

(07/09/2019) - With every kick, 12-year old Kennedy Foster is working to improve her skills on the field.

"It inspired me to keep working hard, to get to that level," said Foster when asked about her reaction the women's team clinching the World Cup by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday night.

Tuesday night, she is one of about 120 kids trying to improve her skills under the guidance of the Flint City Bucks during a free soccer clinic at Atwood Stadium.

We asked her what skill set she needed to work on:

"I would have to say more clearing the ball out more," Foster said.

Her teammate Maggie Martinez dreams of becoming a professional soccer player. We asked her what it takes to be a great player:

"Just the drive." she remarked,"you have to have the heart to go and want to do it."

She knows it will take hard work, combined with teamwork.

"If you cannot work together with a team, there's no way you can do it," Martinez said, "there's no I in team"

Her favorite players on Team USA?

"Either Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan," she said, "...they never give up."

Having positive role models matters, according to one soccer mom we spoke with:

"It shows young girls that there is something out there, there is something to aspire to and work hard for and it is possible," said Toukisha Foster.

The soccer clinic not only gave young players a chance to improve their skill level, getting feedback from the Bucks could also serve as a real boost to their confidence.

"They can actually pick the player's brain a little bit," said Jesus Martinez, President of the Flint Area United Soccer Club, "and that way they can move, or do a triangle or a give-and- go, or even hear a positive accolade."

And that kind of encouragement can go a long way.

"I said when I grow up, to want to be on that field," said Shilynn Pennington, who plays AYSO soccer.

"If you want to play soccer, play it, don't let anybody stop you," she added.