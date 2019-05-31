You're invited to Hurley Children's Hospital 'Kicking it for the Kids'

(5/31/19) - Soccer fans are invited to watch a big game and help raise money for sick children.

Hurley Children's Hospital just announced it's Kicking it for the Kids' fundraiser.

It's happening June 12 when the Flint City Bucks take on the Dayton Dutch Lions at Atwood Stadium.

Hurley says the event will include a 50/50 raffle, and a half-time mini exhibition game and post-game.

It will also feature the team's first live jersey auction.

'Kicking it for the Kids' will run from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the stadium on University Avenue.

Tickets for the soccer game fundraiser are available at Flint Prints at 615 South Saginaw Street.

You can also get them through Ticketmaster.

Tickets can also be purchased at the stadium on the match day.

