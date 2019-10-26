YouthQuest participating in Lights On Afterschool initiative

(10/26/19) -- Keeping kids safer after school. A program that is across the nation, is right here in mid-Michigan too.

YouthQuest is participating in the Lights On Afterschool initiative.

YouthQuest will host 12 community events in Flint from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

Lights On Afterschool is organized by the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization, as a way to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs.

