Youtube star donates $20k to family of Swartz Creek man found dead

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Kevin Bacon's family to cover the 25-year-old's funeral expenses.

And they reached the $20,000 goal within hours - thanks to Youtube Star and makeup artist Jeffree Star -- who tweet out Saturday night about Bacon's death and urged others to donate.

"RIP KEVIN, I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon Please help his family in this horrible time," tweeted out Star.

Michigan State Police confirm they found Bacon dead at a home in Shiawassee County Saturday morning.

Police say a 50-year-old, Bennington Township man has been arrested on an open murder charge.

On Friday a friend of Bacon's told ABC 12 he was meeting up with a man he'd met on a dating app.

Bacon was supposed to join his family Christmas morning for breakfast, but he didn't show.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.