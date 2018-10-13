Zaniyah Burn's principal says her life was cut too short

(10/13/2018) - The principal of New Standard Academy said it was a long and difficult week after learning about Zaniyah Burn's death. He said her life was cut too short.

"A 7-year-old who could have been a doctor or lawyer, stayed here in Flint and done so much for the community, you never know," Correy Black said.

Zaniyah was shot and killed while in her home late Tuesday night. Police said bullets flew through the window striking her in the head. On Friday, Flint Police said several people were arrested in connection with Zaniyah's death.

"Violence in Flint is senseless especially when it impacts the life of a 7- year-old."

Zaniyah was a second grader at New Standard Academy.

"Walking into her classroom that morning was probably the most difficult part because once the students were told by the social worker what happened, they all were just sobbing," Black said. "We're so much like family, we knew as a staff, we had to be strong for our kids."

Grief counselors stopped by the school the entire week to help staff get through the day.

"Just giving teachers strategies on how to deal with this.They talked to the kids about coping mechanisms, we sent out some resources on grief for the kids."

Black said school will be cancelled the day of Zaniyah's funeral. There will be buses available to transport people to the funeral.