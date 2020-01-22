Zehnder's Snowfest kicks off

(1/22/2020) - After a few cold days, temperatures are headed higher, just as Zehnder's Snowfest gets underway.

There's always a balancing act between weather that's perfect for those making the sculptures and those looking at them.

For nearly 3 decades, Zehnder's has hosted national and international snow-carving and ice sculpting competitions.

And weather has always played a key role.

"So you're going to see more compact type of sculptors this year that they kind of stay within the block more than try to expand out of the block. And that's really the biggest difference, what weather does as far as the sculptors are concerned," said Frankenmuth Snowfest Chairman John Shelton.

That's due to temperatures that will be above freezing, softening and melting the snow a bit, which won't allow for more intricate carving.

But, there are even worse weather conditions for both competitors and visitors.

"One year on a Sunday, it rained all day long. That's the death of Snowfest, if you just have a downpour," added Shelton.

Sculptors are used to adapting to whatever weather conditions Mother Nature dishes out.

"We can do most anything. The problem with when it's above freezing is we get wet, which makes it a little uncomfortable. Today is perfect," commented Ian Washington, a Canadian sculptor.

Believe it or not, what's great weather for sculptors is not the best for more than a hundred thousand guests expected to come out through this weekend.

It was just two years ago that temperatures soared into the 50s.

That took a heavy toll on the statues.

This year, Zehnders had trouble making the giant snow blocks due to very warm weather in December and part of January.

As a result, instead of the giant double blocks of snow, sculptors will be working with single blocks.

And they will have to adapt even more with temperatures in the 30s this weekend.

"The warmer it is the more crowds that come. What happens with the sculptors with this type of temperature, you won't see the elaborate type of big wing spans, I should say, because those are really delicate pieces. And when it's warm like that, the weight of the snow is a little bit too much," said Shelton.

Sculptors and carvers say the colder it is the better, but then the crowds will tend to stay away.

There will be enhanced police presence to help with traffic and crowd control.

So, get here early and prepare to be treated to some of the best snow and ice carvings in the world.