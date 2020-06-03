Zehnder's and Bavarian Inn both reopen in Frakenmuth

(6/3/2020) - Two iconic Frankenmuth restaurants are officially back in business.

The Bavarian Inn welcomed dine-in customers Wednesday morning for the first time since mid-March. Zehnder's of Frankenmuth opened over the weekend.

Owners were allowed to open early due to the flood emergency in Saginaw County and over the next month, even more businesses will follow.

Jamie Furbush, president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said the town is ready to welcome visitors back.

