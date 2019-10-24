Zehnder's named best fried chicken in Michigan, one of top 100 independent restaurants

(10/24/2019) - The Food Network is singling out a famous Frankenmuth restaurant for their fried chicken and many local residents might be able to guess which one.

Hint: It's a staple in Little Bavaria.

Zehnder's of Frakenmuth has been ranked as the No. 1 restaurant for the best fried chicken in Michigan by the network.

The restaurant says it is looking forward to the busy holiday season and proudly carry on the family tradition in their recipes that people count on.

Restaurant Business magazine also put Zehnder's in the top 100 independent restaurants in the country with more than 965,000 family-style meals served last year.

That's an average of nearly 2,650 plates served per day.