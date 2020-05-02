Zehnder's restaurant reopens with limited hours, takeout service

(5/2/2020) - Zehnder's of Frankenmuth reopened to takeout service on Friday.

The restaurant announced the reopening on its website.

According to the post, Zehnder's has resumed takeout service from Z Chef's Cafe on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zehnder's Foodstore and Bakery will also reopen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery for Frankenmuth residents is available.

Orders can be made online or by calling 989-652-0575.

In addition, a special Mother's Day dinner to-go special is available. These to-go orders will be taken Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 989-652-0450.

Zehnder's also announced that the Zehnder's Splash Village will remain closed through at least May 28, in compliance with Governor Whitmer's executive order.

On May 2, the Fortress Golf Course will open for normal hours with no carts.

More information can be found on Zehnder's website.