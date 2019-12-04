Zilwaukee Bridge shooting results in assault with intent to murder charge

(12/4/2019) - The Grand Traverse man accused of firing gunshots at another car on the Zilwaukee Bridge last weekend faces several charges.

Dustin Hartley, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and five other counts.

He is accused of firing gunshots from a car in which he was riding at another car while the two vehicles were on the Zilwaukee Bridge early Sunday morning.

Three people were in the car that were being shot at it, but none were hit by the bullets.

A woman arrested with Hartley had not been charged by Wednesday evening.

Police believe a drug deal gone bad between the two groups of people led to the gunfire on the bridge, which carries I-75 high above the Saginaw River.