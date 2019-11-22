'emPOWER Genesee' connects thousands with care at Consumers Energy

(11/22/2019) - "We cannot do it individually, we cannot work in silos. We have to work collectively to make change in our community, in our neighborhoods and with individuals," Genesee Health Plan CEO and President, Jim Milanowski said, announcing the creation of 'emPOWER Genesee.'

GHP partnered with Ascension Genesys, Huntington Bank and Consumers Energy to make it work.

"Our motivation is simple, we share the same customers and the same community; and with similar values, yet our services can be disjointed," Bryan Lewis with Consumers Energy explained.

He said each month 15,000 customers walk through the doors of the Flint Payment Center.

'emPOWER Genesee' provides a community navigator there to make sure each person is actually connected to what resources they need.

"It's really a great hands-on type of environment versus trying to hunt somebody down in other ways," Milanowski said.

And in the month since it started, Milanowski said they've connected with more than 1400 people.

"We've helped and assisted over 50 people get connected to a number of different resources -- housing, food, utility assistance, furniture assistance," he added.

"They don't always know where to go, but a lot of them show up here because they've got to pay their bill," Congressman Dan Kildee (D - Mid-Michigan) said. "The fact that they would put together a partnership that would deal with whatever their problem might be, get them connected -- it just makes, it makes a strong statement about who we are as a community and I want to support that."

