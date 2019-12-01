Beal City football falls short against defending champion Reading

(11/29/2019) - Beal City woke up Friday morning looking for their first state title since 2009 but took on the defending Division 8 champion Reading Rangers. After a defensive game in the first half, the Rangers wore down the Aggies and handed Beal City a 33 to 6 loss.

The Aggie's 12-2 season seemed to mark the return of one of the most successful football programs in Michigan history after Beal City had won just 2 games in 2018.

Junior WR T.J. Maxon led all Aggies with 73 total yards on the day, including a 56-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Senior linebacker Seth Schafer left it all out on the field in his last game for Beal City, and lead the team with 14 tackles on the day.

And despite the loss, the team says there's no doubting what they were able to accomplish this year.

"We all worked our tails off all summer," said Maxon. "I don't think you can take anything away from us after. I was definitely a disappointing loss but you can't take anything away. I think we were a great football team and I wouldn't want to play with anyone else."

"We really turned into a family," said Seth Schafer. "I love every single one of my teammates. When you're down they pick you back up and that's what our team really is. They're there to support you and they're there to pick you up in your bad times. And they pick you up in your good times and there's nothing else like a team."