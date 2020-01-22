Beecher named Hollman Helps finalist

Hollman Inc. is known for building some of the nicest locker rooms, professional and collegiate, in the nation. They've done work with the Red Wings and Michigan State, and now the company is giving back to one deserving high school.

Beecher was named one of five finalists, and it is the only school in the competition from Michigan.

Beecher is home to one of the top basketball programs in the state, but the school's facilities are well below sub-par.

Help the Bucs get their locker rooms transformed by voting here: www.hollman.com/hollmanhelps/

Voting is opened until 10 a.m. on Friday, February 3rd. The winner will be announced on February 7th.