Davison football takes home first state title, beats Brighton 35-25

(12/01/2019) - In a battle between two teams that had never been to the state finals before, Davison took the lead on their first possession and never let go of it. At a point in the 3rd quarter, they held a 28-3 lead before Brighton put together some late scoring drives to make it close.

But the Cardinals proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, and they brought back the first-ever State Championship to Davison, beating Brighton 35-25 at Ford Field Saturday.

Junior QB Brendan Sullivan lead the Cardinal offense on a 14 of 19 passing performance for 290 yards and a 74-yard touchdown to Ball State-bound senior Latrell Fordham. Sullivan also added two touchdowns on the ground.

Senior Logan Pasco was a force on the other side of the ball leading the Davison D with 16 total tackles...and he along with the other seniors were able to go out on top in their final game in the maroon and gold.