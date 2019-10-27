High School Football Playoff Matchups

Division 1, Region 3

Grand Blanc (5-4) 60.667 at Lapeer (8-1) 107.444

Davison (7-2) 87.444 at Romeo (7-2) 87.778

Division 2, Region 1

Midland Dow (6-3) 72.667 at Traverse City Central (8-1) 99.333

Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 82.556 at Midland (8-1) 93.889

Division 2, Region 2

Flushing (5-4) 58.889 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 99.444

South Lyon (8-1) 96.778 at Fenton (8-1) 99.333

Division 2, Region 4

Port Huron (6-3) 62.556 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 92.222

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (6-3) 68.889 at St Clair Shores Lakeview (7-2) 79.444

Division 3, Region 1

Mount Pleasant (7-2) 75.111 at Cedar Springs (8-1) 97.222

Division 3, Region 4

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-3) 78.000 at Flint Kearsley (7-2) 80.556

Division 4, Region 3

Williamston (5-4) 54.444 at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2) 77.889

Fowlerville (6-3) 64.556 at Goodrich (7-2) 74.333

North Branch (7-2) 68.333 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1) 90.889

Ortonville Brandon (7-2) 74.333 at St Clair (8-1) 81.778

Division 5, Region 1

Shepherd (5-4) 43.000 at Freeland (7-2) 74.222

Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) 58.333 at Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 68.556

Division 5, Region 3

Carrollton (5-4) 45.222 at Frankenmuth (8-1) 88.889

Essexville Garber (6-3) 60.667 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 66.000

Mt Morris (5-4) 45.222 at Marine City (9-0) 108.444

Almont (9-0) 90.667 at Richmond (8-1) 91.556

Division 6, Region 1

Harrison (5-4) 40.000 at Clare (8-1) 75.556

Division 6, Region 2

Morley Stanwood (6-3) 59.889 at Hemlock (7-2) 69.444

Sanford Meridian (6-3) 58.222 at Ithaca (8-1) 75.333

Division 6, Region 4

Durand (5-4) 42.667 at Montrose (8-1) 83.556

Millington (5-4) 55.000 at Flint Hamady (7-1) 70.222

Division 7, Region 2

Laingsburg (6-3) 48.556 at New Lothrop (9-0) 97.778

Byron (6-3) 62.222 at Beaverton (9-0) 87.111

Division 8, Region 1

Blanchard Montabella (5-4) 36.556 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 77.778

St Ignace (5-4) 38.333 at Beal City (8-1) 68.000

Division 8, Region 2

Carson City-Crystal (5-4) 41.667 at Breckenridge (8-1) 69.333

Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) 43.111 at Merrill (6-3) 50.889

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 47.778 at Harbor Beach (9-0) 80.000

Unionville-Sebewaing (6-3) 53.889 at Ubly (7-2) 57.667

Division 8, Region 3

Flint Beecher (5-3) 47.194 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-0) 80.444

8-Player Football Division 1

Mayville (6-3) 42.333 at Mio (8-1) 60.889

Mesick (7-2) 43.698 at Kingston (7-2) 49.667

International Academy of Flint (5-4) 32.222 at Deckerville (9-0) 69.778

New Haven Merritt Academy (8-1) 45.778 at Morrice (8-1) 58.444

8-Player Football Division 2

Bay City All Saints (5-4) 30.597 at Portland St Patrick (9-0) 61.889

Kinde North Huron (6-3) 36.333 at Peck (5-4) 36.444