(1/17/2020) - Beecher High School's Jalen Terry is the 10th-ranked point guard in the nation, making him highly coveted among college basketball programs.

Beecher High School basketball standout Jalen Terry announced where he plans to play in college.

He narrowed his top three choices to play at Louisiana State University, the University of Louisville and Oregon University.

On Friday, Terry announced his decision live on ABC12 at Moses Lacy Fieldhouse. He plans to play for Oregon.