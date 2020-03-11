MHSAA Closes Swimming & Diving Finals to the Public

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is finalizing plans to either prohibit or allow limited spectators during this weekend's Boys Swimming and Diving Finals because of fear of the coronavirus spreading.

The finals were set to take place at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center this Saturday.

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl released this statement, "While this is unfortunate for many reasons, we intend to do everything possible to allow our students who have earned the opportunities to compete at these highest levels to do so. However, we also take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease. We will continue to follow guidance from the Governor’s office, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, county health departments and our member schools, maintaining the flexibility necessary to allow us to finish this winter season and provide opportunities for lifetime memories to be made while keeping all involved in our events as safe as possible.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is planning to conduct all remaining winter postseason tournaments as scheduled.

All events at both Swim Final locations will be streamed live at MHSAA.tv.

