New MHSAA guidelines has HS athletics excited

With the stay at home order lifted, schools can begin easing back into summer sports activities under two conditions. The school district has opened school facilities to the students and staff and the academic school year, including online instruction, has ended. If both those are met, then sports can start back up under certain guidelines.

“It’s kind of like Christmas for all of us and our coaches you get to see the kids in person again,” said Jerrod Dohm, Grand Blanc’s Athletic Director.

MHSAA has announced a modified step 2 in their re-opening of school sports. Allowing outdoor activities only with groups of 100 or fewer. All indoor facilities such as weight rooms and gyms will remain closed.

“This modified step two you’re allowed to do a little bit more of sports specific activities in terms of preparation for the upcoming fall, winter or spring season,” said Dohm.

MHSAA’s guidelines include practicing social distancing, continuous equipment cleaning, and pre-workout screenings.

“Hand sanitizer, temperature checks, keeping a log for each kid day in and day out after asking them the four essential questions. It’s going to be a lot different, but we’re excited to see them again and get after it,” said Davison football coach Jake Weingartz.

While only outdoor activities are allowed for now, Grand Blanc’s Athletic Director Jarrod Dohm thinks this next step can still apply to all sports.

“Even though there’s no indoor activities that doesn’t mean sports like basketball or volleyball can’t move outdoors,” said Dohm.

For now, competition will not be allowed only practices and workouts. Davison football coach Jake Weingartz thinks this is the start all athletes and coaches need.

“I think it’s going to be a big morale booster just to see the kids again. They’re used to seeing us and we’re used to seeing them and having that abruptly taken away is tough,” said Weingartz.

The offseason has looked different for many athletes. For the defending state football champs Davison, the leaders have helped their team remain positive for an upcoming season while maintaining social distance.

“At Davison we hold ourselves to a high standard and that stuff comes from hard work. The older guys have done a good job keeping the younger guys focused and positive in zoom chats and text messages,” said Weingartz.

Athletic departments and district administrations will be busy adapting to make sure everything is done right and most important safe.

“That’s the most important thing that it’s safe for the kids and coaches so we have to do this correctly and not just jump into it.”