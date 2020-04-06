OHL 2020 Draft

The 2020 OHL Priority Selection features 300 picks over 15 rounds. This year, the draft was held entirely online. The Firebirds and the Spirit both drafted 14 players.
Flint Firebirds:
(Round/Overall)
- 1st/16th: Gavin Hayes
- 3rd/52nd: Aaron Brown
- 4th/72nd: Ty Petrou
- 5th/86th: Luca D'Amato
- 5th/96th: Chazz Nixon
- 7th/136th: Carter Coombs
- 8th/156th: Seth Constance
- 9th/176th: Kevin Fitzgerald
- 10th/196th: Luke Gualtieri
- 11th/216th: Ryan Vannetten
- 12th/236th: Tobias Iantorno
- 13th/256th: Samuel Assinewai
- 14th/276th: Brock Jones
- 15th/296th: Nicholas Sofikitis
Saginaw Spirit:
(Round/Overall)
- 1st/18th: Adam Fantilli
- 2nd/31st: Matthew Jovanovic
- 4th/75th: Evan Klein
- 5th/89th: Andrew Oke
- 6th/101st: Tyler Duke
- 6th/118th: Owen Baker
- 8th/158th: Tyson Wassink
- 9th/178th: Ryan Cooper
- 10th/198th: Brandon Balazs
- 11th/218th: Dominic Elliott
- 12th/238th: Chase Pietila
- 13th/258th: Sam Lipkin
- 14th/278th: Brett Fullerton
- 15th/298th: Jack Oldman