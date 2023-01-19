A new study shows that pregnant women with COVID-19 are 7 times more likely to face higher-risks during pregnancy

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A new study reveals the risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy.
Pregnant women and their developing babies are at higher risk for severe outcomes if they get the virus.
A large, international review -- helping underscore how devastating those risks can be and for the first time this study focuses on pregnant patients, reviewing over 13,000 cases.
This study compares pregnant moms with Covid-19 and the pregnant moms without the illness - finding that pregnant women with Covid-19 are at higher-risk for difficulties - even death.
"Out of the 13,000 pregnant patients, 2,000 tested positive for COVID and of those pregnant patients about 3-7% needed intensive care and about 4% needed care in any critical care unit," said Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr. Lavanya Cherukuri of Grand Blanc.
These numbers are far higher than the numbers of pregnant women who needed that kind of care outside of a Covid-19 infection.
OBGYN, Dr. Lavanya Cherukuri says that this study is eye opening and especially important because it is now specified to pregnant women.
"In the initial studies that were done on Covid, the pregnant girls were excluded from the studies because they were just focusing on any patient but now this study is big," Dr. Cherukuri said.
The studies also show that they were 15 times more likely to be ventilated and were 7 times more likely to die or be prone to higher risks like
blood clots, problems caused by high blood pressure, and babies born to moms who had Covid-19 were at higher risk for preterm birth and low birth weights.
"This study that was done also looked at the relative morbidity and mortality in Blacks and Hispanics compared to the rest of the ethnic population," explained Dr. Cherukuri. "The studies show that the risk in pregnant patients dying from COVID are higher in this ethnic group."
For people who are trying to weigh the risks and benefits of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy, Dr. Cheruruki says this study helps tip the scales firmly on the side of vaccination.
"The American College of Obstetricians and gynecologists and CDC recommends that all the pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers be vaccinated," she said.
This recent study that was published in B-M-J Global health, covered several studies done in several countries including the United States.