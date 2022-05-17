Decline in vaccine demand has clinics adapt to distribution

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- COVID-19 cases might be on the rise, but demand for the COVID-19 vaccination continues to decline forcing some clinics to suspend vaccinations.
Starting Saturday, Flint mini police stations will no longer be offering vaccination services due to the small amount of demand.
JoAnne Herman acts as the COVID vaccine coordinator for the Genesee County Health Department. She says the closing of the mini stations doesn’t come as a surprise when she looks at her own numbers of those seeking a dose of the vaccine.
“Six to nine months ago we were doing like a thousand people at a time, now we probably are doing about 40,” Herman said.
Herman says typically she notices a jump in vaccination following an FDA approval of an additional dose.
“When they announced the second booster, we saw hundreds come through our door,” she said. “It was mostly the elderly population or senior population and immunocompromised people that would come through our door.”
With FDA authorizing a second booster for kids 5 to 11, Herman expects to see that jump in demand once again.
“We will definitely see an increase, just like we did when it was announced for the 12 and above. We will see an increase in that younger population and we will be ready for that,” Herman said.