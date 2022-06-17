FDA authorizes Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents may have a second option for vaccinating their toddlers against COVID-19 next week.
The Food and Drug Administration gave Moderna's and Pifzier's vaccines emergency use authorization Friday morning, clearing them for children between the ages of six months and five years.
But, the Centers for Disease Control still has the final say on recommending the shot. That decision is expected Saturday.
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said he's dealt with a few patients of long COVID. According to him, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of rare side effects.
Dr. Mukkamala said that shots for measles, chicken pox, polio, hepatitis, have been standard for decades, and said the COVID-19 shot is no different.
"This is just one more. And one that's very timely, obviously, because chicken pox is not nearly as prevalent as COVID is. And so we vaccinate kids for that. Now we have the opportunity to vaccinate this youngest age group as well," he explained.
He said that this could be especially good for families as they prepare for reunions this summer.
"If you're hanging out with grandma and grandpa over the summer, which a lot of us will with our children, then it's less likely the children will have asymptomatic COVID which they'll spread to grandma and grandpa. Because they'll have been vaccinated," Mukkamala said.
However, there are many parents, like Tim Jones of Iosco County, who remain hesitant. Jones told ABC12 on Friday that he trusts a majority of vaccines, such as those for polio and chicken pox.
But he said he wants to see more data before his kids get the COVID-19 shot.
"They have almost no long-term data. And to think that my kids, being two and six, I couldn't imagine, 30 years from now, their life being cut short," Jones said.
Dr. Mukkamala said he can understand the hesitancy about something new, but he believes the side effects which have been confirmed are still preferable to staying unvaccinated.
"If you just look at the numbers of what infection does to people versus what the vaccine does to people, there's no comparison. As far as the severity of side effects to vaccination- which is basically a sore arm, and some people feeling under the weather for a day or two," he said.
After speaking with Jones, ABC12 asked Dr. Mukkamala about his particular concerns. Mukkamala said that there's no evidence of previous vaccines having side effects years or decades later. As for what's in the vaccine, he said there's nothing in it that kids don't already take in everyday: some water, carbs, and mRNA.