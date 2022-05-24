Less parents seeking out COVID-19 booster for kids

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Just last week the FDA authorized a third Pfizer booster shot for kids between the ages of five and 11.
As of Tuesday, only 25% of kids age five to 11 have fully received a COVID-19 vaccine. With such a low number, experts don't expect long lines for a booster previously seen with adults.
After receiving authorization from the FDA, some vaccine clinics are beginning to roll out the next booster dose for kids five to 11.
Local Michigan physicians said that getting a booster is a moot point when only a quarter of Michigan's five to 11 years old still need to receive their primary doses.
"It's not going to be people lining up and getting their booster like the adult population did, there's been sort of a lukewarm uptick, in or uptake in vaccination rates for kids. And I think the booster will be even less than that," said Flint area physician, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
Mukkamala says as time goes on it's rare he distributes the first two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
When it comes to children, their parents are still on the fence about a COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's an educated decision about whether to vaccinate as opposed to, you know, just a gut feeling about, you know, I don't think I'm gonna do it, I think it deserves a conversation with a pediatrician," he said.
As of Tuesday, only 25% of Michigan five to 11 years are fully vaccinated. While doctors agree vaccines are important for protection against the virus, experts say while kids are less susceptible to the virus, there's still a fear of infecting others around them.
"It's not so much just the kid getting sick, it's them spreading it to grandma and grandpa, that's the reason to sort of get kids vaccinated. So, you know, it doesn't surprise me that the numbers are low. But it's just it needs a conversation so that we don't get people sick that are trying to protect themselves," said Mukkamala.