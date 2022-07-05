Expert: Spike in COVID-19 cases likely after holiday weekend

GENESEE CO. Mich. (WJRT) – It’s the end to a holiday weekend with AAA predicting more than 48 million people across the U.S took a weekend getaway.
With limited to no COVID-19 restrictions, health officials say with each resident returning home they expect a COVID-19 test to follow.
“Naturally, when when more people than usual get together around a holiday weekend, like the one we just had, there's going to be positive cases,” Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said. “People that get the sniffles, get the cough don't assume anything until they actually test themselves.”
Within just a few hours to the start of his day Mukkamala says he’s seen more patients come in experiencing symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19 following the holiday weekend.
Vaccinated or not health officials say there's always a chance with new variants that the virus could spread.
“It's still something that puts them at risk and so that's where I think we are,” he said. “Just being aware of what we could do to other people, even though we may have immunity from vaccination or prior vaccinations or prior infection.”
Chief Epidemiologist with the Genesee County Health Department Danielle Lederer says travelers should take extra precautions after returning home.
“Go ahead and take a COVID-19 test,” she said. “There are resources where they are free at-home testing and are available to be sent to you. We recommend grabbing those and taking a test if you are feeling any new symptoms after travel.”
Although the state has made significant progress on the COVID-19 front, health officials say the virus will continue to be prevalent.
“We're in a much different place than when we were in 2020. We know what works. We know the symptoms, we know we have better treatments and therapies available for people to take. And we just want people to be aware of that and make better choices,” Lederer said.