Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
People who test positive will have the option to connect virtually with a health care professional, who can review their health history and determine whether antiviral medications are appropriate. If so, a prescription for the medication can be sent to a local pharmacy.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, said the easy access to testing and treatment will help COVID-19 patients recover faster and experience a lower risk of hospitalization.
“COVID-19 treatments are most effective at preventing severe illness when taken as soon after symptoms start," she said. "This program provides Michiganders with limited access to a health care provider the ability to be evaluated and treated for COVID-19, rapidly, confidentially and at no-cost.”
The Mid-Michigan Test to Treat sites are:
- Word of Life Church at 460 W. Atherton Road in Flint.
- Macedonia Baptist Church at G5443 N. Saginaw St. in Flint.
- New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry at 2609 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services selected the sites based on a high social vulnerability index, a high percentage of people over age 50 being tested, limited access to health care options and high testing rates.