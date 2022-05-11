Michigan reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over past week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported a nearly 50% increase in the daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 27,705 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from May 5 to 11, pushing the state's total to 2,472,596.
That equates to a daily average of 3,958 new cases per day over the past week, which is more than 1,200 more cases per day compared to the previous seven-day period.
All but one county in Mid-Michigan were classified at low risk of COVID-19 except Arenac County, which is classified at medium risk.
State health officials reported 76 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from May 5 to 11, which increase the total to 36,140 since March 2020.
Hospitals across Michigan were treating a total of 873 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday, which is 165 more than May 4.
Of those patients, 98 were in intensive care and 35 were on ventilators Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care is up by four while the number of patients on ventilators is up by three since May 4.
COVID-19 testing remained steady over the past seven days with nearly 32,000 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests climbed steady to 14.32% on Tuesday.