Michigan reports nearly 4,200 new COVID-19 cases per day over past week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported over 200 more COVID-19 cases per day on average over the past week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 29,267 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from May 12 to 18, pushing the state's total to 2,501,863.
That equates to a daily average of 4,181 new cases per day over the past week, which is an increase over the daily average of 3,958 cases per day compared to the previous seven-day period.
Mid-Michigan's most populous counties were upgraded to medium risk of COVID-19 spread this week. They include Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Shiawassee, Isabella and Sanilac counties.
Arenac, Clare, Gladwin Iosco, Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola counties remain at low risk of COVID-19 spread.
State health officials reported 78 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from May 12 to 18, which increase the total to 36,218 since March 2020.
Hospitals across Michigan were treating a total of 1,082 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday, which is 109 more than May 11.
Of those patients, 111 were in intensive care and 31 were on ventilators Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care is up by 13 while the number of patients on ventilators is down by four since May 11.
COVID-19 testing remained steady over the past seven days with nearly 32,000 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests ranged from 14% to 19% over the past seven days.
A total of 67.1% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.8% were considered fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.