Michigan reports over 100 new COVID-19 related deaths over the past week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reports over 25,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,968 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from May 18 to 25, pushing the state's total to 2,527,831.
That equates to a daily average of 3,146 new cases per day over the past week, which is a slight decrease over the previous seven-day period.
Mid-Michigan's most populous counties were upgraded to medium risk of COVID-19 spread this week. They include Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Shiawassee, Isabella and Sanilac counties.
Arenac, Clare, Gladwin Iosco, Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola counties remain at low risk of COVID-19 spread.
State health officials reported 139 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from May 18 to 25, which increase the total to 36,357 since March 2020.
Hospitals across Michigan were treating a total of 1,037 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday, which is 45 less than May 18.
Of those patients, 109 were in intensive care and 39 were on ventilators Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care is down by two while the number of patients on ventilators is up by eight since May 18.
COVID-19 testing dropped over the past seven days with nearly 29,097 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests ranged from 12% to 14% over the past seven days.
A total of 67.2% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.8% were considered fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.