Michigan reports slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just under 20,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from May 25 to June 1, pushing the state's total to 2,547,366.
Mid-Michigan's most populous counties remained at a medium risk of COVID-19 spread this week. They include Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Shiawassee, Huron, Isabella and Sanilac counties.
Arenac, Clare, Gladwin Iosco, Lapeer and Tuscola counties remain at low risk of COVID-19 spread.
State health officials reported 50 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from May 25 to June 1, which increase the total to 36,407 since March 2020.
Hospitals across Michigan were treating a total of 1,038 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday, which is one more than May 25.
Of those patients, 116 were in intensive care and 38 were on ventilators Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care is up by seven while the number of patients on ventilators is up by one since May 25
COVID-19 testing dropped significantly over the past seven days with nearly 19,854 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests ranged from 11% to 15% over the past seven days.
A total of 67.3% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.8% were considered fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.