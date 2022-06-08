Michigan reports under 20,000 new COVID-19 cases since last reading

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported just under 20,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just under 20,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from June 1 to June 8, pushing the state's total to 2,565,819.
Mid-Michigan's most populous counties remained at a medium risk of COVID-19 spread this week. They include Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Shiawassee, Huron, Isabella and Sanilac counties.
Arenac, Clare, Gladwin Iosco, Lapeer and Tuscola counties remain at low risk of COVID-19 spread.
State health officials reported 131 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from June 1 to June 8, which increase the total to 36,538 since March 2020.
Hospitals across Michigan were treating a total of 817 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday, which is 221 less than the June 1 report.
Of those patients, 133 were in intensive care and 47 were on ventilators Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care is up by 17 while the number of patients on ventilators is up by nine since June 1.
COVID-19 testing dropped jumped up slightly over the past seven days with nearly 26,175 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests ranged from 9% to 14% over the past seven days.
A total of 67.3% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.8% were considered fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.