Nurse responds to New York Times article on Ascension Genesys staffing

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A New York Times investigation places the spotlight on a staffing crisis within one of the country's largest health systems - Ascension.
The nonprofit chain Catholic health care giant owns Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
The article focuses on job cuts at Ascension facilities and what the New York Times calls a dangerous impact on patient safety. The Times article says Ascension Genesys Hospital cut hundreds of jobs, which created the nurse shortage before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The Teamsters 322 union, which represents nurses at Ascension Genesys Hospital, says the facility employed over 1,000 nurses in 2018. As of October 2022, the hospital was down to 788 nurses.
Kelly Rivera, a registered nurse and business agent for Teamsters 332, said the voices of health care workers in Genesys specifically have gone unheard since 2018.
"This story is the truth of the nurses and the techs. It was nurses and technical employees from all over the hospital and they all had the same story," Rivera said. "This is their story, this is their truth, and Ascension put out a rebuttal, but this is their truth. So it feels good to me that they got it out there and the community that they serve can see it -- if they haven't experienced it firsthand."
The New York Times highlighted issues with the Ascension Genesys Hospital staffing crisis, giving nurses a platform to speak out and say enough is enough.
Since the start of the pandemic, nurses have been fleeing the medical field due to a variety of factors -- mainly the lack of support. Rivera said Genesys has blocked the possibility of relieving the stresses of their nurses since 2018.
"They put a job freeze and stopped all hiring, which really was a snowball effect, because we had employees that were retiring and our contracts says that when a position becomes vacant it should be posted within seven calendar days of vacancy and we noticed that the jobs weren't being posted," said Rivera. "Then COVID hits and it was like pouring gasoline on it. It just lit up."
Rivera said the skeletal staffing level has not only had a negative impact on nurses but also the technical staff, which all trickles down to the level of care of patients.
"Imagine what this has done to now a patient that has come through the hospital now having to increase their stay because we don't have the technical employees who help diagnose a patient," Rivera said.
Ascension says 12 pages of on-the-record information was provided to the New York Times before the article was published, but the hospital system says much of that was not included.