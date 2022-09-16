Saginaw COVID-19 survivor still dealing with long COVID two years later

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - For some, COVID-19 almost feels like a distant memory. But many are still struggling with the virus's effect on their lives.
Two years ago, 51-year-old Bobby Jackson of Saginaw survived a months-long battle with severe COVID-19. In 2022, he's still on oxygen and the effects of COVID-19 are still affecting his daily life.
"Some stuff just tastes horrible. Some stuff I can't taste, or even smell. So, it's very difficult," said Jackson.
He realized in early 2021 that he had long COVID.
"They said it usually takes like two months. You should be back to normal after the COVID. And it never, ever, ever came back," Jackson said.
On a daily basis, Jackson deals with aches, fatigue and numbness. But the most visible change is his oxygen pump, which he has to wear 24/7.
"My levels keep dropping. It's at like 88% oxygen levels, which is really low," Jackson said.
For perspective, the average person's blood oxygen level should be at 95%. Without his pump, Jackson gets dizzy and short of breath. He said that limitation has fundamentally changed his daily life.
"There was times I used to walk the block. There was times I could cut the grass or things of that nature. Now I can't," Jackson said.
When he can go outside, his mobile backpack's charge only lasts six hours. It's why he's so thankful for the little things.
"Mainly just walking. Being able to walk now, like being able to get into the kitchen, stand, and cook meals. There was a period I wasn't even able to do that," Jackson said.
But he and his wife, Tracy, say there's at least one upside: it's made their marriage stronger than ever before.
"I mean we, you know, are here for each other. We know, you know, what we have to do to get through it together," said Tracy.
Bobby said he and his doctors are still working on a path towards recovery. And while he doesn't plan on resuming his original career as a nurse assistant, he's taking college classes to get ready for managerial work.
Flint-area Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said the exact cause of Long COVID is still unknown. He said long-term symptoms can seemingly strike anyone whether they were hospitalized like Jackson or just had mild symptoms.
To avoid the risk, Mukkamala encourages people to get the fall booster shot, which he said will provide greater protection as the country enters flu season.
"And so the vaccine, while it has some efficacy- the original vaccine- for this new strain. It's not nearly as effective as this bivalent vaccine, which is specifically made to- one: cover the original. And they added to it coverage for this new variant. So it's much more effective, according to the data," said Mukkamala.
The Genesee County Health Department is already providing bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. A calendar for clinics, as well as information for immunization appointments, can be found here.