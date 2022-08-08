Under 60, healthy, vaccinated and boosted? 'You're in a pretty good place' with Covid-19

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Peabody, Massachusetts on January 26. Data obtained by CNN from New York's largest health-care provider indicates you're very unlikely to become severely ill with Covid-19 if you're under age 60, up to date on your Covid-19 vaccines and don't have underlying health problems, backing up a government plan expected to be announced this week that will ease up on coronavirus restrictions.