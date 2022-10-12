Updated COVID-19 booster approved for kids as young a 5 years old

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The FDA and CDC signed off on updated COVID-19 booster shots for kids as young as 5 years old.
Health experts hope to expand protection with the new combination booster amid an expected winter Omicron variant surge. One family is eager to get their kids the booster now that they'll be better protected.
That tweaked booster rolled out for those 12 and older last month, but now officials are urging folks to take extra protection ahead of the holiday season.
“I'm glad we'll get that extra boost,” Michelle Knierim, who plans on getting her kids boosted, said.
The U.S. authorized updated COVID-19 booster for kids ages five and up, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.
“I do plan on doing the booster, I just haven't scheduled them yet,” she said.
The doses have been modified to target the most contagious omicron relative.
Knierim, her husband and her two kids have all been vaccinated and have all had COVID. She says they will all be getting the booster before family holiday events.
“Just like family gatherings and stuff, getting people together from different states and all the people they've been around makes me a little nervous,” she said.
The updated bivalent boosters aim to better protect against serious illness, no matter if it’s from an omicron relative or a different mutant more like the original COVID-19 virus. But less than a third of five- to 11-year-olds have had their two primary vaccine doses.
“I'm surprised, especially when the parents get it and they don't give their kids the vaccine. Because if I'm doing it I would have my kids do it as well. So I find that very interesting,” Knierim said.
According to the White House COVID-19 coordinator, about 13 million people had gotten the booster as of last weekend.
Only people who have gotten the vaccination with any of the original formulas are eligible for this updated booster. That means about three quarters of Americans age 12 and older qualify.
Experts say the updated shots have an advantage. They contain half the recipe that targets the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant Omicron sub-variants.
The recently approved boosters include one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from Moderna for those as young as 6 years old.