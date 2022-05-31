 Skip to main content
Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republican governor candidates barred from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two more Republican candidates for governor are suing to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, just days before the Michigan lineup must be settled.

James Craig filed a lawsuit Friday night in the Michigan Court of Claims while Michael Markey went to the Michigan Court of Appeals on Sunday.

They were declared ineligible last week, the result of a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers. State election officials say they didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions.

Perry Johnson also didn’t make the ballot and filed a lawsuit Friday. The candidates want courts to order the board to put them on the ballot. They say the elections bureau should have inspected petitions line by line.

