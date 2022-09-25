Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week.
It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills.
Council members say the credit does not go far enough to help people in need and they are pushing to increase the amount for residents to $600 or even $1,000.
If passed, the water bill credits would be paid for with $8 million in federal pandemic relief.