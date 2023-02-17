DNR officer saves two Upper Peninsula snowmobilers lost in forest

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan DNR officer rescued two out-of-state snowmobilers who got lost in a remote area of the Upper Peninsula and ran out of gas.
The DNR conservation officer who patrols Luce County received a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying two men in their mid-60s were stranded. High winds, rain and temperatures in the mid-30s left them cold and wet.
The experienced snowmobilers from Minnesota and Iowa huddled in an outhouse at the Holland Lake State Forest Campground, which is 5 miles from the Lake Superior shoreline and 25 miles north of Newberry.
The DNR says they were lucky to find cell phone service, which is very spotty in the remote forest.
DNR conservation officer Justin Vinson said the snowmobilers, who were not identified, set out around 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Kingston Plains area east of Munising. They planned to ride along Lake Superior and return to Munising.
Vinson believes they got turned around and lost west of Grand Marais on a trio of state snowmobile trails. He traveled into the forest on his patrol snowmobile and reached the men around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
"They said they had no idea where they were or where they had left their vehicle," Vinson said.
He brought gasoline for the men's snowmobiles and helped them fix some minor mechanical issues likely caused by rainy weather.
Vinson escorted the men to a nearby park and ride lot, where they could leave their snowmobiles overnight, and drove them in his patrol truck back to their vehicle near Shingleton. They arrived around 5:30 a.m.
The DNR recommends snowmobilers bring a map, compass or GPS unit on long trips to help navigate trails.