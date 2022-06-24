Expert: SCOTUS ruling put woman's safety at risk

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Advocates, clinics, and women's shelters across the state continue to express concern about what the overturn of Roe V. Wade could mean for women going forward.
With the Supreme Court decision to overturn of Roe V. Wade now stripping the right for women to choose and have access to an abortion, there is a major concern over safety of women who will still seek out abortion.
It revolves around states that have trigger laws where as of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, abortion is immediately banned.
The state of Michigan does have a pre Roe v Wade law that bans abortion, but a judge ruled in May that the state government cannot enforce the law as a lawsuit Planned Parenthood filed against the state plays out.
Whether that injunction remains or not, women both in Michigan and across the nation are put on a different playing field when it comes to access to safe abortion.
"Access to abortion will be an equitable across the United States. And so depending on where someone lives and what economic means they have, will determine, you know, whether they can travel to a state if their state doesn't offer legal abortions, whether they can travel to a state that offers abortion," said Michelle Rosynsky, CEO, YWCA of Greater Flint.
On top of safety aspects, experts are also concern of what this means for other civil rights cases that use similar language as Roe v. Wade.