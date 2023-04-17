Fiery crash on I-75 claims life of Saginaw man

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died over the weekend in a crash on I-75 in Bay County.
Michigan State Police say a commercial box truck traveling northbound on I-75 in the right lane near U.S. 10 hit a 2007 Buick that was stopped in the same lane around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The car caught fire after the collision and the driver, who was identified as a 40-year-old man from Saginaw, was unable to escape. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the box truck, who police identified as a 62-year-old from Livonia, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.