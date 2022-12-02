Five Michigan government departments get new leaders in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Five departments in the Michigan government will have new leaders for 2023.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced changes to her cabinet and turnover among top state leadership on Friday as she prepares for her second term. The changes include:
Michigan Department of Transportation
Director Paul Ajegba is retiring at the end of 2022. In his place, Whitmer is promoting MDOT Chief Operating Officer Brad Wieferich to acting director of the department.
Wieferich has worked in a number of roles at all levels of MDOT since 1995 while advancing to the department's No. 2 position. He has been instrumental in Michigan's part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and implementing Whitmer's $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
Dan Eichinger is switching departments to take the top job at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. He currently is director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“The work of everyone at EGLE can positively impact every citizen in this state and the natural resources we hold dear,” said Eichinger.
Whitmer did not announce why Leisl Clark is leaving the top job at the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
With Eichinger's impending move, veteran Department of Natural Resources management official Shannon Lott will take his place as acting director.
Lott started working for the department 25 years ago and she currently works as the natural resources deputy. She has experience in the Forest Resources and Wildlife Management divisions.
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
Gary McDowell, who served as director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development during all of Whitmer's first term, plans to retire at the end of this year.
Whitmer appointed former Hamtramck City Manager and former State Rep. Kathy Angerer to take his place a director. Angerer currently is deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget
Acting Director Michelle Lange will have the "acting" removed from her title at the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget next year. Whitmer has appointed her the director.
Lange became acting director in October 2021, when Whitmer moved former director Julia Dale to lead the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. Lange worked in several administrative roles in state government before that.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue leading this team of experienced and dedicated professionals who work to help, connect, and solve the issues of the day,” said Lange.