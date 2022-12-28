Flint launching program to help new businesses navigate red tape

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Navigating red tape at Flint City Hall can be filled with frustration and headaches for new business owners.
"This building has the potential for something. It's just what the city of Flint is going to allow," said Christopher Bowman.
Bowman and his wife recently purchased a blighted building on Dort Highway with plans to renovate it and expand their martial arts studio.
"We own Combat Base Flint in Grand Blanc Township," said Bowman. "Renovating this old garage will give us 300 square feet more mat space and we can have a fitness area in the back part of the building."
But, trying to figure out how the property is zoned has been a challenge. Some public records show it zoned for commercial use, others residential.
After countless calls and trips to City Hall, Bowman has had to pay over $1,000 for a zoning application fee. The process is taking up time and money he hadn't planned on.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley recognizes the process of opening up a business can be frustrating.
"We understand the challenges some of these businesses face," he said.
That's why the Neeley administration is in the process of rethinking and redesigning the process for business owners,
"What we are building is a concierge system. A person to take you from A to Z. When you walk in one door, you will be able to have everything one in one place. You will have someone to help navigate the process and you will have a checklist and be able to get it all done," Neeley said.
Over the past year, the city of Flint has helped over 200 small businesses -- both new and existing.
"We want businesses to be here -- not only do well, but to provide service and be a contribution to the community," said Neeley.