Flint temporarily turns to new secondary water pipeline as it's main water source

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Timing is everything. The city of Flint was recently able to avert a water crisis, because of a newly constructed secondary water pipeline. Great Lakes Water Authority or GLWA is the main water source for the city.
It suffered a major breach on Saturday. The new pipeline made it possible for the city to quickly switch sources without any interuption in service. If the breach would have happened a few months earlier, it would have been a very different story for the city.
"The Flint river would have been the back up in the olden days. We averted a crisis here," said Mike Brown, Director of the Flint Department of Public Works.
When the main pipeline that supplies water to residents of Flint suffered a 10 foot in diameter break the city of Flint had a quick response.
"We shut down GLWA first and went to our back up storage and then started slowly bringing in GCDC water into our system," said the DPW Director.
Getting water from the Genesee County Drain Commision - or GCDC was possible because of the city's recent completion of its new multi-million dollar water pipeline.
"That water pipeline was around just over $17 million to put in," said Brown. it took more than two years to install, but it is already proving to be a worthy investment.
It serves as the back up system - for use in case of an emergency. Unlike some other communities that have been affected by the break in the GLWA pipeline - Flint did not have to have to go without water or have to boil it before use. Brown said the new pipeline is the reason why.
"We don't need to have a boil water notice unless we have pressure loss in our system directly and that did not happen,' he said.
A boil water advisory is usually issued when the water pressure dips below 20 psi. Brown said during Saturday's watermain break on the GLWA pipeline Flint's water pressure never went lower than 85 psi. The city was able to seamlessly switch to the back up source without a single loss of water pressure anywhere in the city, according to Brown.
Flint will remain on the secondary line until repairs to the main water line are complete.