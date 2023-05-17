 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Flint's Shasta Averyhardt commits to The John Shippen National Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
The John Shippen National Invitational winners

Flint native Shasta Averyhardt among the winners of the inaugural John Shippen National Invitational.

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the past two years, The John Shippen National Invitational has given black golfers a path to the PGA and LPGA tours.

This year will be no different, and a familiar face is returning to the women's tournament.

Flint native Shasta Averyhardt has committed to the tourney.

She won the event in 2021.

The 37-year-old has seven professional wins, she'll be looking for another win on June 6th-7th.

The winner of the John Shippen National Invitational will receive exemptions into the Meijer L-PGA classic and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you