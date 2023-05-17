Flint's Shasta Averyhardt commits to The John Shippen National Invitational

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the past two years, The John Shippen National Invitational has given black golfers a path to the PGA and LPGA tours.
This year will be no different, and a familiar face is returning to the women's tournament.
Flint native Shasta Averyhardt has committed to the tourney.
She won the event in 2021.
The 37-year-old has seven professional wins, she'll be looking for another win on June 6th-7th.
The winner of the John Shippen National Invitational will receive exemptions into the Meijer L-PGA classic and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.