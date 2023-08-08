Former Owosso Charter Township treasurer arraigned on six felony charges

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Owosso Charter Township Treasurer June Cudney has been arraigned on six felony charges.
Cudney is charged with six felonies related to the embezzlement of the $91,173.41 of Owosso Township taxes from 2017-2021.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was initiated when several years of tax shortages of personal property taxes were discovered by the Shiawassee County Treasurer's Office and reported to the Shiawassee County Sherriff's Office Detective Bureau.
An audit was performed that identified the schemes allegedly used by Cudney to embezzle funds.
Cudney was arraigned in the 66th District Court and was released on a $25,000 personally recognized bond.