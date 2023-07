FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival is going on until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The festival offers family-friendly entertainment and a diverse selection of food trucks from across the state.

The festival is free to attend and is happening near the Frankenmuth River Place Shops.

This month's theme is Christmas in July.

There are two more upcoming chances to attend the festival. The food trucks will be returning on Aug. 10 and Sept. 14.