Frequently Asked Questions

How do I purchase my tickets?
All tickets must be purchased in advance. Gates will open at 9:00am. https://tickets.wingsoverflint.com/
Flint Bishop Airport is thrilled to announce an exciting community event, the “Wings over Flint” airshow. It will be the first airshow at FNT in more than 30 years! We have BIG plans and we’d love for YOU to get exclusive access to this historic community event! Thrilling acts, static aircraft displays and kids activities are just a few of the many family-friendly things to expect over the 2-day event. The focus is aviation but that’s just the start! We will have various food vendor options, a beer garden for the adults, and a Cadet Zone for kids. Wings over Flint is expected to draw large crowds with more than 20,000 people anticipated each day.
The Performers
- Manfred Radius - Salto II Sailplane
- Northern Stars Aerobatic Team - Pitts x3
- Patrick McAlee Extreme Flight Airshows - Pitts
- Vampire Airshows - de Havilland DH-115
- US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
- Scream N Rebels SNJ/T-6 Team
- Czch Mate Jet Team - L-39s x4
- USCG MH-65D DAuphin
- Jerry Conley DH-115 Vampire
- Kyle Fowler Long EZ
Food Trucks
- Northern Smoke BBQ
- Redwood
- The Cheese Trap
- Kona Ice of Saginaw
- Cops and Robbers Ice Cream
Vendors and Displays
Strap in and take a 25-minute ride in the most widely-produced American twin-engine combat aircraft of World War II.
- US Coast Guard
- Civil Air Patrol
- Crosswinds Aviation
- Tuskegee Airmen National Museum
- Genesee County Department of Veteran Services
- Michigan International Speedway
- FAA Safety Team
General Information
The Wings Over Flint Airshow on June 24 and 25, 2023, featuring numerous nationally recognized performers, promises to provide thrilling displays of skill and expertise with both days including the same great show.
No outside food, beverages, or coolers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase within the airshow grounds. In addition to aircraft performances, admission includes access to: view static displays, vendor displays, Cadet Zone, Military recruiters, and more.
Parking
General Admission parking will be located on the Northeast parking lots of the Genesee Valley Center with shuttle service between parking and the airshow grounds provided by MTA. No onsite general admission parking. Onsite VIP parking is included with all VIP ticket purchases.
General Admission, VIP, and Volunteering Parking Map
The four VIP and volunteer parking lots near the air show are for VIP and volunteers only. General admission ticket holders are not allowed to park here.
Where to park?
General Admission parking will be in the Northeast parking lot of Genesee Valley Center (near the old Sears). MTA is providing shuttle service to the Air Show entrance. The parking and shuttle service is included in the price of the ticket. There is no additional cost of parking. Presidential, Flightline, and Executive Club parking will be onsite. We will have three different onsite areas for parking. See the map above.
Is there assigned seating at the Flightline Club?
Flightline is first come seating.
Can I bring my own chair?
Yes and they will be allowed on the shuttle from Genesee Valley, too. CAMPING CHARIS ONLY.
How can I become a volunteer?
Click here to fill out the volunteer form. We will notify everyone who has submitted their name as a volunteer at a later date. We will have instructions and more information for them when we notify them.
Is there a senior discount?
No
Can I bring my own food and drinks?
No outside food or beverages will be permitted. We will have onsite food services. The list of food trucks is published above.
When does the show start?
Doors will open on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. The show will start around 10 a.m. with acts performing throughout the day until about 5pm. Static displays and kids entertainment will be available from doors open to close both days. We’ll also publish the detailed schedule on this page once we finalize it.
How do I become a food or entertainment vendor?
You can reach out to Autumn MacClaren at amacclaren@bishopairport.org
Interested in bringing an aircraft for display?
Email to David Schultz Airshows at airboss@schultzairshows.com
Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) is "Not the only way to fly. Just a better one." Flint guarantees you all of the destination options of a larger airport, while flying from the comfort of a relaxing and beautiful facility. Flint features all-jet service, with flights provided by Allegiant, American, and United. Our airlines provide many nonstop flights to popular destinations across the country that will also connect you around the world, usually in one stop or less. For reservations and flight information from Flint, visit our website at bishopairport.org.