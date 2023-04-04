Frustrations grow as Michigan’s busiest probate court still largely closed to public

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County
through 1130 AM EDT...

At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 1055 AM EDT.
Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT.
Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT.
Otisville around 1120 AM EDT.
Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and
Thetford Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern
Michigan.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Frustrations grow as Michigan’s busiest probate court still largely closed to public

  • 0
Frustrations grow as Michigan’s busiest probate court still largely closed to public

Many of the courts in Michigan started reopening in late 2020 or 2021. But one very busy court is still largely closed to the public when it comes to filing important paperwork and that has some people upset.

 WXYZ

Click here for updates on this story

    MICHIGAN (WXYZ) -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought so many unprecedented closures and changes, including to parts of the court system. Many of the courts in Michigan started reopening in late 2020 or 2021. But one very busy court is still largely closed to the public when it comes to filing important paperwork and that has some people upset.

Nobody really wants to go to probate court, but it’s the place you have to go in emergencies, such as after a loved one dies or when you need to make life or death decisions about a relative who becomes incapacitated.

Right now, the state’s busiest probate court is still restricting some access for the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you