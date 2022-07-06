Genesee County deputies beef up downtown Flint patrol

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After weeks of discussions, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office will add a patrol presence in and around downtown Flint.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners approved recommendations to fund the five extra patrol officers on Wednesday.
As part of Operation Arrowhead, two sergeants and three deputies will partner with Flint police, State Police, UofM Flint police and officers at Mott Community College to respond to 911 calls in about 5-square miles around the city's downtown area.
The coverage area stretches from Dupont Street east to Dort Highway and from Hurley Medical Center south to I-69.
That's about 15% of the city of Flint.
Sheriff Chris Swanson says conversations about added patrols began after a shooting at the Flat Lot downtown over the Memorial Day weekend.
The five deputies can still respond to calls from outside the 4.8 square mile zone.
Sheriff Swanson said that he didn't want to wait until after the holiday weekend to get started so the deputies began their operation ahead of this holiday weekend.
Operation Arrowhead is funded for a year.